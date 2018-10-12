Canadian Beckie Scott, chair of the World Anti-Doping Agency's athlete committee, told the BBC that members at the organization's senior level tried to bully her after she criticized the decision to reinstate Russia's anti-doping organization.

Scott, a former Olympic champion in cross-country skiing, resigned from WADA's Compliance Review Committee last month after a six-person panel recommended the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) be reinstated after serving a suspension resulting from the country's scheme to circumvent rules and win Olympic medals.

The WADA executive committee then accepted the review panel's recommendation, and Russia's scandal-ridden drug fighting operation received the green light to resume operations.

Scott, who resides in Canmore, Alta., told the BBC that she was "treated with disrespect" during a September meeting, enduring "inappropriate" comments and "gestures" from some members of WADA's executive committee.

"[It's] indicative of a general attitude of dismissal and belittling of the athlete voice," Scott told the BBC.

WADA said in a statement, according to the BBC, that "tensions were running high" at last month's meeting and that strong views on both sides of the debate "do affect the tone and atmosphere" but "the athletes' voice was clearly heard."

The organization also said Scott's concerns "were being taken seriously."