Australia tells athletes to prepare for postponed Olympics

Says its Olympians should prioritize health, focus on competing in Northern summer

On Sunday, Australia's chef de mission Ian Chesterman told his country's athletes to prepare to compete in the Norther summer, saying 'it's clear that the Games can't be held in July.' (David Gray/Reuters)

On Sunday, Australian team chef de mission for Tokyo 2020 Ian Chesterman told his country's athletes to start preparing for a Northern summer Olympics saying "It's clear that the Games can't be held in July."

Earlier in the night, the Canadian Olympic Committee also said that Canada's athletes would not be competing on July 24th when the Games are scheduled to start because of the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19. 

MORE TO COME.

 

