Australia tells athletes to prepare for postponed Olympics
Says its Olympians should prioritize health, focus on competing in Northern summer
On Sunday, Australian team chef de mission for Tokyo 2020 Ian Chesterman told his country's athletes to start preparing for a Northern summer Olympics saying "It's clear that the Games can't be held in July."
Earlier in the night, the Canadian Olympic Committee also said that Canada's athletes would not be competing on July 24th when the Games are scheduled to start because of the risks associated with the spread of COVID-19.
MORE TO COME.
BREAKING: The Australian Olympic Committee is telling Aussie Olympians to "prepare for a Tokyo Olympic Games in the northern summer of 2021"<br><br>"our athletes now need to prioritise their own health and of those around them, and to be able to return to the families" <a href="https://t.co/qIGpLvTQFL">pic.twitter.com/qIGpLvTQFL</a>—@JoshButler
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.