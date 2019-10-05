Tokyo bound: Canadian women's artistic gymnastics team books Olympic berth

The Canadian women's artistic gymnastics team has qualified a full four-person squad for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after finishing fifth in the qualifying round in the team event Saturday at the artistic gymnastics world championships.

Ellie Black of Halifax, Brooklyn Moors of Cambridge, Ont., Shallon Olsen of Surrey, B.C., Ana Padurariu of Whitby, Ont., and Victoria Woo of Brossard, Que., posted a total score of 162.922, qualifying them for Tuesday's team final and giving Canada a spot in the event at the 2020 Games.

"I'm really proud of the work our team was able to do in the qualifications," Black said. "(Qualifying) was a main goal for this year, so to be able to achieve that, and to be sending a full team to Tokyo next year is just incredible.

"It really shows all of the work we've been doing here, and back home, and so it's a really special process to go through and we're just going to keep getting better, and improving as we work towards Tokyo next year."

WATCH | Meet Canada's women's gymnastics team:

The 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will stream live on cbcsports.ca from Tuesday October 8 - Sunday October 13. 0:57

The United States was the top team after the qualifying rounds with a total score of 174.205. China finished second with 169.161, and Russian rounded out the top-three with 168.080.

Black and Moors also qualified for Thursday's all-around final, while Black also qualified for the beam final and Moors qualified for the floor final. Those events take place Oct. 13.

The 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships will stream live on cbcsports.ca from Tuesday October 8 until Sunday October 13. Coverage begins on Tuesday at 8:30 am ET.