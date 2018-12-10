Watch the world short-course swim championships

Skip to Main Content
Watch live on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. ET as CBC Sports has the semifinals and finals live streaming coverage of the world short-course swim championships in Hangzhous, China.

Live coverage begins Tuesday at 6 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
From the Hangzhou Olympic and International Expo Center in Hangzhou, China. 0:00

Click on the video above on Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. ET as CBC Sports has the semifinals and finals live streaming coverage of the world short-course swim championships in Hangzhous, China.

CBC Sports' live stream continues on Wednesday at 6 a.m. ET and right through to the final day on Sunday.

Canada has six swimmers competing at th event: Alex Loginov (Toronto), Alexandre Perreault (Ottawa), Sophie Angus, Haley Black, Aela Janvier (Pointe-Claire, Que.), and Ingrid Wilm (Vancouver).

"We are looking for these swimmers to gain valuable experience at the senior international level," said Martyn Wilby, Swimming Canada's senior coach for the Olympic program. "Hopefully this meet will be a springboard for them to be part of one of the three international teams that will be selected to represent Canada this summer."

Live stream schedule

  • Tuesday, Dec. 11 (semifinals, finals), 6 a.m. ET
  • Wednesday, Dec. 12 (semifinals, finals) 6 a.m. ET
  • Thursday, Dec. 13 (semifinals, finals) 6 a.m. ET
  • Friday, Dec. 14 (semifinals, finals) 6 a.m. ET
  • Saturday, Dec. 15 (semifinals, finals) 6 a.m. ET
  • Sunday, Dec. 16 (semifinals, finals) 5 a.m. ET

