Watch the world junior swimming championships from Budapest
Watch live streaming coverage of the world junior swimming championships from Budapest, Hungary.
Live coverage begins Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch action from the world junior swimming championships in Hungary, Budapest.
Coverage begins Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. ET. Return for more action at 11:30 a.m. ET.
CBC Sports will have daily action at 3:30 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET through to Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.