Skip to Main Content
Watch the world junior swimming championships from Budapest

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·Coming Up

Watch the world junior swimming championships from Budapest

Watch live streaming coverage of the world junior swimming championships from Budapest, Hungary.

Live coverage begins Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Day 1 of the 2019 FINA World Junior Swimming Championships will feature some of the world's best up and coming swimmers. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch action from the world junior swimming championships in Hungary, Budapest. 

Coverage begins Tuesday at 3:30 a.m. ET. Return for more action at 11:30 a.m. ET.

CBC Sports will have daily action at 3:30 a.m. ET and 11:30 a.m. ET through to Sunday. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Broadcast Partners

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.