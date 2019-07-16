Skip to Main Content
Divers McKay, Benfeito secure Olympic spots for Canada in women's 10m platform

Divers Caeli McKay of Calgary and Montreal's Meaghan Benfeito secured two spots for Canada at next summer's Olympics in Tokyo on Tuesday by placing third and fourth, respectively, in the women's 10-metre platform semifinals in Gwangju, South Korea.

Pair narrowly missed bronze medal Sunday in 10m synchro event

Calgary's Caeli McKay delivers a bronze-medal performance in the women's 10-metre platform semifinals on Tuesday at the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea. She secured a spot on Canada's Olympic team for the 2020 Games in Tokyo along with Montreal's Meaghan Benfeito, who was fourth in the semifinals. (Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Canadian divers secured two spots at next summer's Olympics on Tuesday in Gwangju, South Korea.

Calgary's Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal finished third and fourth, respectively, in the women's 10-metre semifinals. McKay amassed 356.70 points while Benfeito recorded 340.60.

While the Olympic team has yet to be announced, the results mean Canada will have two spots in Tokyo based off Tuesday's top-12 results.

Sitting in third place after four dives, the Canadians scored 62.40 points on their final dive, leaving them less than a point shy of bronze.

Benfeito has won three Olympic bronze medals in her career. 

McKay, who now lives in Montreal, earned a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 10-metre synchro event.

Hau-Li Fan top Canadian in men's open-water

Also Tuesday, Hau-Li Fan of Burnaby, B.C., was the top Canadian in the men's 10K open-water race, finishing 17th while Victoria's Jon Thomas McKay was 24th.

A photo finish was required to determine the winner of the Olympic qualifier, with Florian Wellbrock of Germany edging France's Marc-Antoine Olivier by two-tenths of a second to take the gold medal.

Wellbrock, 21, finished in one hour 47 minutes 55.90 seconds, shading Olivier at the finish.

Rob Muffels, also of Germany, earned bronze in 1:47.57.40.

The competition runs through July 28.

With files from The Associated Press

