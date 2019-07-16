Divers McKay, Benfeito secure Olympic spots for Canada in women's 10m platform

Canadian divers secured two spots at next summer's Olympics on Tuesday in Gwangju, South Korea.



Calgary's Caeli McKay and Meaghan Benfeito of Montreal finished third and fourth, respectively, in the women's 10-metre semifinals. McKay amassed 356.70 points while Benfeito recorded 340.60.

While the Olympic team has yet to be announced, the results mean Canada will have two spots in Tokyo based off Tuesday's top-12 results.

On Sunday, McKay and Benfeito fell 0.81 points short of a medal in the women's 10m synchronized event.

Sitting in third place after four dives, the Canadians scored 62.40 points on their final dive, leaving them less than a point shy of bronze.

Benfeito has won three Olympic bronze medals in her career.

McKay, who now lives in Montreal, earned a silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in the 10-metre synchro event.

Hau-Li Fan top Canadian in men's open-water

Also Tuesday, Hau-Li Fan of Burnaby, B.C., was the top Canadian in the men's 10K open-water race, finishing 17th while Victoria's Jon Thomas McKay was 24th.

A photo finish was required to determine the winner of the Olympic qualifier, with Florian Wellbrock of Germany edging France's Marc-Antoine Olivier by two-tenths of a second to take the gold medal.

Wellbrock, 21, finished in one hour 47 minutes 55.90 seconds, shading Olivier at the finish.

Rob Muffels, also of Germany, earned bronze in 1:47.57.40.

The competition runs through July 28.