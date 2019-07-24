After promising start, Penny Oleksiak misses podium in 200m freestyle

Despite a strong start, Canada's Penny Oleksiak missed the podium in the women's 200-metre freestyle at the world championships on Wednesday in Gwangju, South Korea.

Oleksiak placed sixth with a time of one minute 56.59 seconds, one day after setting her personal best in the event at 1:56.41.

Italy's Federica Pellegrini won gold with a steady race at 1:54.22, edging out Australia's Ariarne Titmus by nearly half of a second (1:54.66). Sweden's Sarah Sjoestroem grabbed bronze after clocking in at 1:56.59.

The 30-year-old Italian overtook 18-year-old Titmus down the stretch to earn her fourth career gold in the event

Oleksiak, the 19-year-old Toronto native, didn't compete in the 200 freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics where she won four medals, including gold in the 100. She helped Canada win bronze in the women's 4x100 relay along with Kayla Sanchez, Maggie MacNeil and Taylor Ruck to open worlds on Sunday.

Oleksiak bursted off the blocks on Wednesday with a race-high time of 26.45 seconds in the first 50 metres. She still stood third at the halfway point, but faded badly down the stretch.

Oleksiak swam the slowest final length at 30.61 seconds.

A pair of medal favourites dropped out of Wednesday's final, as American star Katie Ledecky was ill and Canada's Ruck cited load management.

Ledecky hasn't been at the pool since Monday. She withdrew from the 200 freestyle heats and the 1,500 free final on Tuesday also. The American star is being monitored by doctors, but no diagnosis has been disclosed.

Hungary's Kristof Milak, 19, set a world record in the 200 butterfly at 1:50.73, shattering the mark previously held by Michael Phelps by nearly a full seconds. Silver medallist Daiya Seto of Japan finished over three seconds behind the Hungarian.

Phelps set the record one decade ago in Rome at the height of the high-tech suit era. The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.

Chad le Clos of South Africa took out the race under world-record pace through the first lap before Milak gained the lead after 150 metres.

Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri won the 800 free. Three-time world champion Sun Yang of China was never a factor and finished sixth.