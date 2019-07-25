Record scratch: How did Markus Thormeyer end up in the 200m backstroke final?

Canada's Markus Thormeyer wasn't even supposed to be in the 200-metre backstroke semifinal at the aquatics world championships in Gwangju, Korea. But when China's Xu Jiayu dropped out, Thormeyer, who finished 17th in heats, earned a last-minute spot.

Thormeyer said he got the call while in the athletes' village and was told to hurry to the pool.

"It was a surprise. This morning I didn't qualify but someone scratched," said Thormeyer. "I was in the shower and I got a text that was like, 'Come to the pool, someone scratched! You're in the [semifinal]!' That's why I was in lane eight. I didn't even know, I just came and did the job I guess."

The 21-year-old from Tsawwassen, B.C., swam the second-fastest time in his semifinal, easily earning a spot in Saturday's final at one minute, 56.96. That time represented a Canadian record.

Thormeyer originally didn't qualify for the semis by finishing ninth in his heat, with a time of 1:58.16.

He then shaved off more than a second to make the finals with the fifth-fastest time, behind Russian Evgeny Rylov, Britain's Luke Greenbank, and Americans Ryan Murphy and Jacob Pebley.

When asked if the last-minute entry helped, Thormeyer said the lack of distractions leading up probably assisted with his record-breaking time landing him a spot in the final.

"I guess it turned out this time," said Thormeyer, with a chuckle.

Earlier in the meet, Thormeyer failed to make the finals in both the 100 freestyle and the 100 back, making the 200 back the first-ever world final Thormeyer will swim in.

"I've had an average meet leading up this, so getting that time down feels good," said Thormeyer. "I had to keep my head in the game. I was disappointed with some of my swims earlier on, but I kept to my routines and it's great to see that it paid off."

Thormeyer finished 11th in semifinals of the 100 back, and 22nd in the heats of the 100 free earlier.

