Taylor Ruck reaches 100m freestyle final after teammate Oleksiak bows out

Canada's Penny Oleksiak dropped the event in which she won 2016 Olympic gold at the aquatics world championships on Thursday.

Oleksiak chose not to swim the 100-metre freestyle heats in Gwangju, Korea, where her Canadian teammate Taylor Ruck clocked 53.04 seconds to qualify for the final.

Both 19-year-olds will compete in the 4x200 freestyle relay later in the day and Canada is expected to compete for a medal.

Swimming Canada released a prepared statement explaining Oleksiak had achieved her goals at worlds, and wanted to save energy for the relay race.

"The three goals for Penny coming into the meet were to help Canada win medals in the relays, to get back to being in world individual finals, and get back to performing best times. In the first four days of this meet, she's achieved all three of those goals, including helping us win our first medal in the 4×100 freestyle relay since 1978.

"With four more events in the last four days of the meet, particularly with the 4×200 freestyle relay being today, Penny and the performance staff have decided together that she will not swim the 100 freestyle at this competition."

Oleksiak placed sixth in the 200 freestyle after setting a personal best of one minute, 56.41 seconds in qualifying. She remains entered in the 50 butterfly.

Ruck and Oleksiak will have to contend with the return of American superstar Katie Ledecky in the relay.

Ledecky headed back to pool

Ledecky's return marks her first competition since preliminaries on Monday. The following day she withdrew from the 200 free heats and the 1,500 free final because of illness.

Her coach, Greg Meehan, said Ledecky was cleared by the U.S. medical staff.

"It's a test, honestly," he said. "We're fortunate she's feeling well enough to race."

Meehan said Ledecky was bothered by dehydration and vomiting, symptoms that first began near the end of the U.S. team's training camp in Singapore. She also wasn't sleeping soundly.

"That's a tough place to be for a couple of days and then when you add intense racing on top of that that kind of put her on this downward slope," he said.

Meehan said Ledecky's status for the 800 free on Friday would be evaluated after the relay. It's her lone remaining event in the eight-day meet that ends Sunday.

She was set to swim the second leg of the 4x200 free relay, joining Simone Manuel, Melanie Margalis and Katie McLaughlin in the final.

Ledecky did an abbreviated practice in the pool on Wednesday to test her recovery.

"It wasn't easy, but she handled it well enough," Meehan said.

Ledecky was upset in the 400 free final on Sunday, earning a silver medal. She was the defending champion and fastest qualifier in the 1,500 free.

"The fact that she didn't swim the 1,500, where it's a medal for her and it's likely a gold medal if things go well, I think is a good indication that it wasn't about anything other than she was ill," Meehan said.

Dressel retains men's title

Caeleb Dressel led all the way in winning the 100 freestyle, earning the American his third gold and fourth medal overall.

Dressel touched in 46.96 seconds, the only man to dip under 47 seconds in the final.

Olympic champion Kyle Chalmers of Australia settled for silver in 47.08. Vladislav Grinev of Russia took bronze in 47.82.

Dressel tied for being quickest off the starting block and held off a challenge from Chalmers in the closing meters to defend the world title he won in 2017.

Dressel's other golds came in the 50 butterfly, a non-Olympic event, and the 4x100 free relay. He took silver in the mixed 4x100 medley relay.