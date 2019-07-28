German swimmer becomes 1st-ever to earn gold in multiple sports at worlds
Florian Wellbrock adds 1,500 freestyle win to earlier 10k open-water victory
Florian Wellbrock of Germany made history with his victory in the 1,500-metre freestyle at the swimming world championships on Sunday in Gwangju, Korea.
With his earlier win in the 10-kilometre open water race, Wellbrock became the first swimmer to win golds in two sports at a single world championships.
He pulled away going into the final turn to win in 14 minutes, 36.54 seconds.
Mykhailo Romanchuck of Ukraine took silver. Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy, a two-time champion, earned bronze.
American Lilly King won the 50 breaststroke at the world swimming championships, giving the American two victories over Russian rival Yuliya Efimova on Sunday.
They were denied a third meeting when King was disqualified in the heats of the 200 breast for not putting both her hands on the wall at the same time in a turn.
King touched in 29.84 seconds, the only swimmer under 30 seconds in the final.
Benedetta Pilato, a 14-year-old Italian, took silver in 30 seconds flat.
Efimova, who won the 200 and finished second to King in the 100, earned bronze in 30.15.
