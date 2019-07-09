Watch the world aquatics championships live from South Korea
Watch live streaming coverage of the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Action begins Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET
Click on the video player below on Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea.
Coverage begins with men's 5-kilometre open water event.
Action continues with the men's 10-metre synchronized diving event at 11:50 p.m. ET.
Click on the video player below as coverage continues Saturday at 2:20 a.m. ET with women's 1-metre diving.
Click on the video player below to see synchronized swimming Saturday at 5:50 a.m. ET.
For additional aquatics coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.