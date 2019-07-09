Skip to Main Content
Watch the world aquatics championships live from South Korea

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics

Watch the world aquatics championships live from South Korea

Watch live streaming coverage of the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Action begins Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch live coverage of the aquatics world championships on CBC Sports. (Getty Images)

Click on the video player below on Friday at 6:50 p.m. ET to watch live coverage of the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea.

Coverage begins with men's 5-kilometre open water event. 

The 18th FINA World Championships is coming to you live from Gwangju, South Korea. 0:00

Action continues with the men's 10-metre synchronized diving event at 11:50 p.m. ET. 

Tonight's event is the Mixed 10m Platform Synchro Diving from the Nambu University City International Swimming Pool in Gwangju, South Korea. 0:00

Click on the video player below as coverage continues Saturday at 2:20 a.m. ET with women's 1-metre diving.

Women's 1m Springboard Diving is featured from the Nambu University City International Swimming Pool in Gwangju, South Korea. 0:00

Click on the video player below to see synchronized swimming Saturday at 5:50 a.m. ET.

Synchronized Swimming - Solo Technical from the BeiJu General Gymnasium Artistic Swimming Stadium. 0:00

For additional aquatics coverage, tune into Road to the Olympic Games on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET.

