Kylie Masse rewrites Canadian record books with bronze in 200m backstroke

Kylie Masse earned her second medal of the swimming world championships on Saturday and reached a couple of Canadian records in the process.

Masse, 23, of LaSalle, Ont., took bronze in the 200-metre backstoke with a time of two minutes 6.62 seconds at the meet in Gwangju, Korea.

American Regan Smith ran away with gold at 2:03.69 one day after setting the world record at 2:03.35, and Australia's Kaylee McKeown earned silver after clocking 2:06.26.

The bronze medal for Masse marked Canada's seventh podium at the pool, surpassing the national record of six set in 1978. It was also Masse's third career individual medal at worlds, which matches Sydney Pickrem for most all-time among Canadian women.

Pickrem's record was fresh after she won bronze in the 200 breaststroke on Friday for her second medal of the 2019 meet and third overall. Earlier, Masse won gold in the 100 backstroke to defend the title she also won in 2017 with a then-world record. The University of Toronto product was also part of the bronze-medal mixed 4x100 medley team in 2017.

Masse's four overall medals ties her with Penny Oleksiak for the most all-time among Canadian women at worlds too. However, all of Oleksiak's honours have come via relay.

Oleksiak had the chance to pass Masse once again, but Canada just missed the podium in fourth place at the mixed 4x100 freestyle relay. Oleksiak swam a strong achor leg, but it wasn't enough to make up for a slow start from Yuri Kisil and Markus Thormeyer. Taylor Ruck helped push Canada up the standings in the third leg.

Oleksiak's time of 52 seconds would've been enough to win gold in the individual 100 freestyle.

Ruck also competed in Saturday's 200 backstroke final, finishing fifth with a time of 2:07.50. Masse holds the Canadian record in the 200 back at 2:05.94.

The United States,however, did set a world record of three minutes and 19.40 seconds.

The quartet of Caeleb Dressel, Zach Apple, Mallory Comerford and Simone Manuel helped the U.S. better their own world record of 3:19.60 set en route to the 2017 world title in Budapest.

Australia (3:19.97) took silver while France (3:22.11) claimed bronze.

Ledecky returns to top

Katie Ledecky won her first gold medal in her final event of an illness-plagued world swimming championships, rallying on the last lap to claim the 800 freestyle on Saturday.

The American led the first seven laps before Simona Quadarella took over. The Italian led the next seven laps before it all came down to the final 50 metres.

Ledecky turned on the jets and completed the last lap in 29.19 seconds to Quadarella's 30.76.

Ledecky won in 8 minutes, 13.58 seconds. Quadarella, who won the 1,500 free in Ledecky's absence, took silver in 8:14.99.

Ariarne Titmus of Australia earned bronze in 8:15.70. Titmus stunned Ledecky to win the 400 free on the first night before the American got sick and withdrew from the 200 free preliminaries and 1,500 final.

Ledecky took silvers in the 400 free and 4x200 free relay.

Dressel completes freestyle sweep

Meanwhile, Caeleb Dressel asserted himself as the world's fastest man in the pool.

The American won the 50 freestyle, completing a 50-100 freestyle sweep and earning his fourth gold and fifth medal overall.

Dressel zipped from one end of the pool to the other in 21.04 seconds, bettering the championship record of 21.08 set by Brazil's Cesar Cielo at the 2009 worlds in Rome during the height of the rubber suit era.

Bruno Fratus of Brazil and Kristian Gkolomeev of Greece tied for silver in 21.45.

Coming back just 34 minutes later, Dressel won the 100 fly in 49.66 a night after breaking Phelps' world record in the semifinals.