Germany wins open-water mixed relay at world championships
Canada finishes 13th in 21-team field
The German quartet of Lea Boy, Sarah Kohler, Soeren Meissner and Rob Muffels finished in a time of 53 minutes 58.70 seconds.
Italy, with Rachele Bruni, Giulia Gabbrielleschi, Domenico Acerenza and Gregorio Paltrinieri, was two-tenths of a second behind in a time of 53:58.90.
Canada's entry of Kate Farley Sanderson, Hau-Li Fan, Chantel Lily Jeffrey and Eric Hedlin finished 13th with a total time of 56:20.30.
There are two males and two females on each team, but the order in which they swim is up to the individual country.
Brazil's team finished fourth, Australia was fifth and France, Netherlands, Hungary, China and Russia rounded out the top 10 of the 21 countries in the race.
The open water races will conclude with the men's and women's 25-km races, both non-Olympic events.
