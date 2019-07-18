Germany wins open-water mixed relay at world championships

Germany won the five-kilometre open water mixed relay at the world aquatics championships in a close finish in choppy conditions over Italy and the United States on Wednesday.

The German quartet of Lea Boy, Sarah Kohler, Soeren Meissner and Rob Muffels finished in a time of 53 minutes 58.70 seconds.

Italy, with Rachele Bruni, Giulia Gabbrielleschi, Domenico Acerenza and Gregorio Paltrinieri, was two-tenths of a second behind in a time of 53:58.90.

Haley Anderson, Jordan Wilimovsky, Ashley Twichell and Michael Brinegar made up the American team which finished just three-tenths of a second behind Germany in 53:59.00.

Canada's entry of Kate Farley Sanderson, Hau-Li Fan, Chantel Lily Jeffrey and Eric Hedlin finished 13th with a total time of 56:20.30.

There are two males and two females on each team, but the order in which they swim is up to the individual country.

Brazil's team finished fourth, Australia was fifth and France, Netherlands, Hungary, China and Russia rounded out the top 10 of the 21 countries in the race.

The open water races will conclude with the men's and women's 25-km races, both non-Olympic events.