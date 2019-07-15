Skip to Main Content
Diver Jennifer Abel becomes most decorated Canadian athlete at world aquatics

Aquatics·WORLD AQUATICS

Canada collects a silver medal at the world aquatics championships as Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu finish second in the women’s three-metre synchronized event. Abel now owns nine career world medals, surpassing retired diver Alex Despatie and swimmer Ryan Cochrane for the most medals won by a Canadian.

CBC Sports ·
Canadian divers Jennifer Abel, left, and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu celebrate their silver medal at the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Monday. (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Canada collected a silver medal at the world aquatics championships on Monday as Jennifer Abel and Mélissa Citrini-Beaulieu, ​​​​​​finished second in the women's three-metre synchronized event.

The Canadians completed the event with 311.10 points, 30.90 behind gold medallist Han Wang and Shi Tingmao of China.

Mexico's Melany Hernandez Torress and Paola Espinosa Sanchez (294.90) took home the bronze medal.

Abel, of Laval, Que., earned her ninth career world aquatics medal, surpassing retired diver Alex Despatie and swimmer Ryan Cochrane for the most medals ever won by a Canadian at the biennial meet.

Abel and Citrini-Beaulieu, of Saint-Constant, Que., have been a stead force of the World Diving Series this season, earning two silver medals along with a bronze.

WATCH | Jennifer Abel on her future:

With the world aquatics championships beginning July 12, Canada's Jennifer Abel discusses what goals she's looking to accomplish in the next chapter of her career. 3:04

It's also Canada's second medal at this year's edition of worlds, after Eric Hedlin's bronze-medal effort in the men's five-kilometre open water competition.

With files from The Canadian Press

