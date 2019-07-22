Maggie MacNeil beats 3-time defending world champ Sjostrom in Canadian-record time

Maggie MacNeil of London, Ont., knocked off three-time world champion and defending Olympic gold medallist Sarah Sjostrom to win the women's 100-metre butterfly, posting a Canadian-record time of 55.83 seconds at the world aquatics championships on Monday.

Sjostrom was nearly one second ahead of MacNeil early on but the Canadian took charge and caught the reigning Olympic champion, handing the Swede her first loss in the event since 2013.

The 19-yaer-old MacNeil, making her worlds debut with the senior national team, turned in the eighth-fastest performance of all-time and is the second-fastest woman in history.

Sjostrom, who is tops in the world across the 50, 100 and 200 freestyle, crossed the line in 56.22. She has slipped a little in butterfly of late and that allowed MacNeil to take her throne.

Emma McKeon of Australia, who finished second to Sjostrom in the butterlfy in the 2017 world final, was third on Monday in 56.61.