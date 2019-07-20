Canada's Abel, Imbeau-Dulac team up for 3m synchro diving silver

Canada's Jennifer Abel and Francois Imbeau-Dulac combined to win mixed 3m synchro diving silver at the world aquatics championships on Saturday in Gwangju, South Korea.

Matthew Carter and Maddison Keeney of Australia won the event, with China scratching after winning gold in the first 11 events.

Carter and Keeney totalled 304.86 points in Saturday night's final in Gwangju. They edged the Canadians, who finished 0.78 points behind for silver.

The medal increases Abel's career medal total at the world aquatics to 10 — the most medals ever won by a Canadian at the biennial meet.

Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel of Germany took bronze at 301.62.

It was Keeney's second medal of the competition. She finished third in women's 3-meter springboard Friday.

China has a chance to win a 12th gold later Saturday in men's 10-meter platform, the final event of the meet.

Canadians ousted

The Canadian women's water polo team fell in a crossover match to the Netherlands on Saturday, losing 5-4.

Canada will play China in a classification game while the Netherlands move on to face Italy in the quarter-finals.

The Canadians can finisher no higher than ninth.