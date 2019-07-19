Vincent Riendeau gives Canada another Olympic spot in men's 10m platform
Vincent Riendau secured a spot for Canada at next summer's Olympics in Tokyo at the world aquatics championships on Friday in Gwangju, South Korea.
Quebec diver will be looking to medal in Saturday's aquatics championship final
The native of Point-Claire, Que., advanced to Saturday's final of the men's 10-metre platform by placing 11th with 421 points in the semifinal round.
Jian Yang and compatriot Hao Yang had a 1-2 finish for China.
Britain's Thomas Daley came in third with 505.40.
Riendau, 22, is participating in his third aquatics championship.
In 2015 he won silver in the mixed 10-metre synchro. He is also looking to make his second Olympic Games
Riendu represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Games where he finished 14th in the men's 10-metre platform.
With files from The Canadian Press & Associated Press
