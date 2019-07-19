Vincent Riendeau gives Canada another Olympic spot in men's 10m platform

Vincent Riendau secured a spot for Canada at next summer's Olympics in Tokyo at the world aquatics championships on Friday in Gwangju, South Korea.

The native of Point-Claire, Que., advanced to Saturday's final of the men's 10-metre platform by placing 11th with 421 points in the semifinal round.

Jian Yang and compatriot Hao Yang had a 1-2 finish for China.

Britain's Thomas Daley came in third with 505.40.

Riendau, 22, is participating in his third aquatics championship.

In 2015 he won silver in the mixed 10-metre synchro. He is also looking to make his second Olympic Games

Riendu represented Canada at the 2016 Rio Games where he finished 14th in the men's 10-metre platform.