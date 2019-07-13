Canada's Eric Hedlin wins bronze in men's 5-km open water at aquatic championships

Canada's Eric Hedlin won bronze in the men's 5-km open-water event at the world aquatics championships on Friday, in Gwangju, South Korea.

WATCH | Eric Hedlin's bronze medal performance

The 26-year-old raced to a time of 53 minutes, 32.4 seconds to finish 3rd at the 2019 World Aquatic Championships in Gwangju, South Korea. 3:57

The Victoria, B.C. native clocked 53 minutes, 32.4 seconds to finish behind Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary. Rasovszky's gold medal performance gives him the first medal of this years' aquatics worlds.

Rasovszky finished in a time of 53 minutes, 22:10 seconds. The 22-year-old 2016 Rio Olympian won the 5- and 25-kilometre open water events at the 2018 European aquatic championships.

Logan Fontaine of France took silver with a time of 53 minutes, 32.2 seconds—10.10 seconds ahead of Hedlin.

🇨🇦 MEDAL ALERT / ALERTE MÉDAILLE 🚨 Eric Hedlin earns his 2nd career <a href="https://twitter.com/fina1908?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fina1908</a> 🥉 in the 5km! <a href="https://twitter.com/IAmEricHedlin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IAmEricHedlin</a> décroche la médaille de bronze en 5km eau libre <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gwangju2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gwangju2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/bsSDgV4RDG">pic.twitter.com/bsSDgV4RDG</a> —@SwimmingCanada

The world aquatics championships is one of the biggest international sporting events of the year.

Held every two years, the event brings together the world championships for several water-related sports: swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, open-water swimming and artistic swimming.

This year the even it being held in Gwangju, South Korea from July 12-28. CBCSports.ca will have live online coverage, continuing on Friday with the mixed 10-m synchro at 11:50 p.m. ET.