Canada's Eric Hedlin wins bronze in men's 5-km open water at aquatic championships
Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary takes gold, France's Logan Fontaine claims silver
Canada's Eric Hedlin won bronze in the men's 5-km open-water event at the world aquatics championships on Friday, in Gwangju, South Korea.
The Victoria, B.C. native clocked 53 minutes, 32.4 seconds to finish behind Kristof Rasovszky of Hungary. Rasovszky's gold medal performance gives him the first medal of this years' aquatics worlds.
Rasovszky finished in a time of 53 minutes, 22:10 seconds. The 22-year-old 2016 Rio Olympian won the 5- and 25-kilometre open water events at the 2018 European aquatic championships.
Logan Fontaine of France took silver with a time of 53 minutes, 32.2 seconds—10.10 seconds ahead of Hedlin.
The world aquatics championships is one of the biggest international sporting events of the year.
Held every two years, the event brings together the world championships for several water-related sports: swimming, diving, high diving, water polo, open-water swimming and artistic swimming.
This year the even it being held in Gwangju, South Korea from July 12-28. CBCSports.ca will have live online coverage, continuing on Friday with the mixed 10-m synchro at 11:50 p.m. ET.
With files from CBC Sports
