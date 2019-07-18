Canada defeats South Korea to qualify for knockout round in water polo

Canada found itself in a must-win situation against South Korea at the world aquatics championships on Thursday in Gwangju, South Korea.

With a place in the knockout stage on the line, Canada defeated the hosts 22-2 to advance to face the Netherlands in Saturday's crossover match.

Facing a youthful and inexperienced South Korean side that had been leaking goals — including a world-record 64-0 loss to Hungary in its opening match — Canada struck early and often.

With Elyse Lemay-Lavoie, Emma Wright, Hayley McKelvey and Kelly McKee leading Canada's scoring.

With the win, Canada finished Group B play with a 1-2 record, good enough for third place behind Russia and Hungary.

