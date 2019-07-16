Canada falls to Hungary despite late charge in women's water polo

Despite a late push, Canada fell 15-14 to Hungary in women's water polo at the world aquatics championships on Tuesday, in Gwangju, South Korea.

It was Canada's second loss of the tournament, having dropped its opening match to Russia on Sunday.

Against Hungary, Canada was down 13-9 entering the fourth quarter but rallied as both Shae Fournier and Emma Wright completed hat tricks, while Elyse Lemay-Lavoie and Krystina Alogbo finished with a brace apiece.

After two games, Canada (0-2) remains tied for third in Group B with hosts South Korea.

The two teams will battle for a place in the knockout round when they clash on Thursday.

Germany's Florian Wellbrock wins men's 10-k

Florian Wellbrock of Germany edged France's Marc-Antoine Olivier by two-tenths of a second Tuesday to win the men's 10-kilometer open water race at the world championships.

The 21-year-old Wellbrock finished in 1 hour, 47 minutes and 55.90 seconds. Another German swimmer, Rob Muffels, took bronze in 1:47.57.40 at the coastal city of Yeosu on the East China Sea, 85 kilometers east of Gwangju.

Hungarian swimmer Kristof Rasovszky, who won the 5-k race on Saturday, was fourth in 1:47.59.50 and American Jordan Wilimovsky was fifth in a time of 1:48.01.00.

The top Canadian was Hau-Li Fan of Burnaby, B.C. who came in 17th. While Victoria, B.C., native Jon McKay finished 24th. Both were competing in their first world championship.

The top 10 finishers in the race earned spots for their countries in next year's 10-kilometer race at the Tokyo Olympics.

