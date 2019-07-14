Canada's Benfeito, McKay miss podium in 10m synchro

The Canadian women's 10m synchronized dive team of Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay came up less than a single point short of a medal at the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday.

Sitting in third place after four dives, the Canadians were scored 62.40 for their final dive, leaving them 0.81 points out of bronze position.

Canada's last dive is a little off the mark and they land in 4th place, just 0.81 points out of a podium spot<br><br>A very tough ending to a strong performance from Benfeito and McKay <a href="https://t.co/OOYal24zkS">https://t.co/OOYal24zkS</a> <a href="https://t.co/oaL9oC4d2R">pic.twitter.com/oaL9oC4d2R</a> —@CBCOlympics

The Chinese team of Lu Wei and Zhang Jiaqi took gold with ease, compiling a total of 345.21, including a top-scored dive of 86.40.

Malaysia's Mun Yee Leong and Pandelela Pamg won silver with 312.72, while Americans Samantha Bromberg and Katrina Young took bronze with a total of 304.86.

Two teenagers made sure China kept up its impressive record in the diving events with gold in the Women’s 10m Synchro Platform. Lu Wei (13) and Zhang Jiaqi (15) were too good for the rest of the field as their last dive of the final illustrated. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Diving?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Diving</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FINAGwangju2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FINAGwangju2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/ENiqZL85hD">pic.twitter.com/ENiqZL85hD</a> —@fina1908

Missing the podium also means a missed opportunity for the Canadians to secure direct nomination to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games team.

CBCSports.ca has live, every day, online coverage of the aquatics championship.