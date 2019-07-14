Skip to Main Content
Canada's Benfeito, McKay miss podium in 10m synchro

The Canadian women's 10m synchronized dive team of Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay came up just short of a medal at the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday.

Final dive leaves team 0.81 points short of bronze, won by U.S.

Canada's Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay, shown in this file photo, came up just short of the podium at the world aquatics championships on Sunday. (Matt Roberts/Getty Images)
The Canadian women's 10m synchronized dive team of Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay came up less than a single point short of a medal at the world aquatics championships in Gwangju, South Korea, on Sunday.

Sitting in third place after four dives, the Canadians were scored 62.40 for their final dive, leaving them 0.81 points out of bronze position.

The Chinese team of Lu Wei and Zhang Jiaqi took gold with ease, compiling a total of 345.21, including a top-scored dive of 86.40.

Malaysia's Mun Yee Leong and Pandelela Pamg won silver with 312.72, while Americans Samantha Bromberg and Katrina Young took bronze with a total of 304.86.

Missing the podium also means a missed opportunity for the Canadians to secure direct nomination to the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games team.

CBCSports.ca has live, every day, online coverage of the aquatics championship.

