United States sets mixed freestyle world record at short-course event
The United States set a world record in the 4 x 50-metre mixed freestyle at the world short-course swimming championships. The U.S. team of Caeleb Dressel, Ryan Held, Mallory Comerford and Kelsi Dahlia won in 1 minute, 27.89 seconds, ahead of the Netherlands and Russia.
Americans beat the record formerly set by the Netherlands in 2011
The Americans beat the previous world record of 1:28.39 set by the Netherlands in Copenhagen in 2011.
Dahlia and Comerford also helped the U.S. set a world record in the women's 4x50 medley, combining with Olivia Smoliga and Katie Meili for a time of 1:42.38. China was second with the Netherlands third.
The previous record of 1:43.27 was set by the U.S. in Canada in 2016.
