United States sets new world record in mixed medley relay
The United States has set a world record in the 4x50-metre mixed medley relay at the world short-course swimming championships. Caeleb Dressel, Kelsi Dahlia, Michael Andrew and Olivia Smoliga won in 1 minute, 36.40 seconds, finishing .65 seconds ahead of the Netherlands.
Americans topped the record they previously set in 2013
American swimmers held the previous record of 1:37.17 set in Glasgow in 2013.
Also, Kirill Prigoda of Russia set a world record in the 200 breaststroke. Prigoda won in 2:16.
Koch held the previous record of 2:00.44 set in Berlin in 2016.
In the women's 50-metre butterfly semifinals, Haley Black of Prince George, B.C., set a new Canadian record with a time of 25.43 and qualified seventh for Friday's final.
