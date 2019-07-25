This is an online version of CBC Sports' daily newsletter, The Buzzer. Sign up here to get it delivered directly to your inbox every weekday.

OK, here's what you need to know right now from the world of sports:

Penny Oleksiak's gambit paid off

Unless an injury or illness is involved, it's unusual for a reigning Olympic swimming champ to skip that same event at the world championships. But Oleksiak and the Canadian team decided she would sit out today's women's 100-metre freestyle swims in the interest of keeping her fresh for a later relay race.

It worked. The Canadian women's 4x200m freestyle team was in fourth place when Oleksiak dove in for the anchor leg. She quickly overtook the Chinese swimmer in third and held on to deliver a bronze medal along with her teammates Kayla Sanchez, Taylor Ruck and Emily Overholt. Australia won the race and the United States took silver.

Was it worth it? Yes. Realistically, Oleksiak wasn't going to win a medal in the 100 free. Relative to her competition, she's not the same swimmer she was three years ago in Rio. Ruck has even surpassed her as the top-ranked Canadian in that event (she beat Oleksiak at the national trials in April and today qualified for the final at worlds). The Canadian program (wisely, it turns out) prioritized its medal hopes in the relay, which would have been Oleksiak's third race of the day after the 100 heats and semifinals. She might have been bushed. Instead, she picked up her second relay medal of the meet and fourth of her career. That's an all-time record for Canadian women.

Here's how the Canadian team explained the decision to sit Oleksiak: Hours before the relay medal, head coach John Atkinson put a positive spin on the move by saying that Oleksiak had already met all three of her goals for the worlds: she helped Canada win a relay medal (in the 4x100 on Sunday), reached an individual final (she placed sixth in yesterday's 200 free) and set a personal-best time (she did that in the 200 semis). Oleksiak, by the way, has one individual race left (the non-Olympic 50-m butterfly) and she'll likely swim in some more relays.

The big takeaway here might be to manage your expectations for Oleksiak at next summer's Olympics. The more time passes, the more improbable her brilliant performance at the 2016 Olympics looks. Oleksiak entered those Games as a virtually unknown 16-year-old Canadian prospect and left as a national celebrity after tying for gold in the 100 free, winning silver in the 100 butterfly and picking up a pair of bronze medals in relays. Since then, she's seemed reluctant to devote her entire existence to swimming, preferring to live a more balanced life. Which is great for her personal well-being. But swimming is a brutal sport that rewards those who train maniacally, and many of Oleksiak's rivals have passed her by since Rio. She still has never won an individual medal at the world championships. That's not to say she can't get back to being an individual medal contender in time for next year's Tokyo Olympics. She certainly has the talent. And she'll still be only 20 when those Games roll around. It's just that relay medals seem like a more realistic goal right now.

The Canadian team of Penny Oleksiak, Taylor Ruck, Emily Overholt, and Kayla Sanchez set a national record of 7:44.35 to take bronze in the 4x200-metre race 9:32

3 more interesting things from the swimming worlds

1. Canada is already having its most successful showing of this century. Through five days of competition in South Korea, Canada has five medals. They're all by women. Besides the two relay bronze, Kylie Masse and Maggie MacNeil have each won an individual gold and Sydney Pickrem picked up a bronze. Canada also won five medals at the 2005 swimming worlds in Montreal, but none of them were gold. So this year trumps that. And the national record of six medals (from 1978) is within reach with three days of events left.

2. There's a chance for more Canadian podiums tomorrow. The medal races start at 7 a.m. ET. You can watch them all live here. First up is the women's 100 freestyle final. Oleksiak is out but Ruck is a podium contender. She had the fourth-best time in the semifinals. Watch for Pickrem in the women's 200 breaststroke final. She swam the third-best time in the semis and she already has that bronze from the 200 individual medley. Kelsey Wog also qualified for the 200 breast final. Markus Thormeyer will try to become the first Canadian man to win a medal at this meet. He's in the 200 backstroke final after posting the fifth-best time in the semis and breaking a decade-old Canadian record. Thormeyer made the most of his second chance: he just missed qualifying for the 16-swimmer semis but got called up at the last minute when another athlete dropped out. Read more about that here.

3. Katie Ledecky is back — but still without a gold medal. It looked like the American star might be done for the world championships after she pulled out of Tuesday's 200 and 1,500 freestyle events due to an illness and stayed out of the pool yesterday while doctors treated her for dehydration and vomiting. But she returned for today's 4x200 relay and helped the U.S. team take silver. Ledecky came into these worlds favoured to win the individual 400, 800 and 1,500 freestyle titles for an incredible fourth consecutive time. She was also a threat to win the 200. But she was upset in the 400 final on Sunday, and after missing the 200 and 1,500 all she has left to salvage is the 800. The heats for that event are tonight in North American time zones. Ledecky said she's "95 per cent sure" she'll compete.

Quickly…

A 30-year-old Canadian woman landed a job in an NFL front office. Catherine Raiche was hired as a football operations co-ordinator with the Philadelphia Eagles. She was a lawyer before taking an internship with the CFL's Montreal Alouettes in 2015, and she worked her way up to assistant general manager. She moved to the Toronto Argonauts and then to an XFL team before taking the job with the Eagles, who have several women in their front office. Read more about the hiring here.

And one more thing...

Kawhi Leonard doesn't owe the Raptors or their fans anything more. Some people are mad that he didn't thank anyone specifically at his introductory press conference with the L.A. Clippers yesterday. OK, he didn't name names. But Kawhi thanked a lot of people in general from his time in Toronto: the city, the country, his teammates, the championship parade planners, restaurant owners and the doctors who delivered his baby boy. Kawhi is a soft-spoken (and, honestly, kind of boring) guy off the court. He was never going to deliver some big, tear-jerking soliloquy like he's Jerry Maguire. He did enough.

Enjoy this piece? Get more writing like this sent to your inbox every weekday by signing up for The Buzzer below.