Taylor Ruck scores Canadian medal record with Pan Pacific silver

Taylor Ruck is now the most-decorated Canadian swimmer at a single Pan Pacific Swimming Championships after racing to a silver in the 200-metre backstroke in Tokyo on Sunday​.

The medal was her fifth of the event, helping Ruck break a tie she held with six other Canadians for the most medals at a single Pan Pacs with four.

Ruck, of Kelowna, B.C., finished the 200 backstroke final in two minutes, 6.41 seconds while American Kathleen Baker won gold (2:06.14) and her teammate Regan Smith scored bronze (2:06.46).

Medal records are nothing new for Ruck, who tied the all-time Commonwealth Games record of eight earlier this year.

Canada's Yuri Kisil, from Calgary, also landed on the podium, taking a bronze in the men's 50m freestyle in a time of 22.02 seconds.

Canada has eight medals overall at the championships, one better than the team's total from 2014.