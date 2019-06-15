Taylor Ruck rules women's 100m backstroke at Mare Nostrum meet
Stanford sophomore from Kelowna, B.C., also placed 2nd earlier in week
Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., added to an impressive week of swimming on Saturday, winning the women's 100-metre backstroke in 59.88 seconds at the third and final stop of the Mare Nostrum tour in Barcelona.
Phoebe Bacon of the United States was second in 59.90 after she prevailed in the women's 100 backstroke earlier this week at the Mare Nostrum event in Canet-en-Roussillon, France.
Ruck was third in France in 1:00.18.
American Alexandra Walsh rounded out the podium in Saturday's race in 1:00.52.
On the men's side, Mack Darragh of Mississauga, Ont., followed up his second-place finish in the 200 butterfly on Wednesday in France with a silver-medal performance in Spain, clocking 1:57.99.
David Thomasberger of Germany won in 1:57.38 and Brazil's Luiz Altamir Melo was third in 1:58.63.
Other Canadian results:
- Women's 100 butterfly: Rebecca Smith, 2nd, 58.81; Penny Oleksiak, 4th, 59.11
- Women's 200 freestyle: Kayla Noelle Sanchez, 1:57.78
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.