Taylor Ruck rules women's 100m backstroke at Mare Nostrum meet

Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., added to an impressive week of swimming on Saturday, winning the women's 100-metre backstroke in 59.88 seconds at the third and final stop of the Mare Nostrum tour in Barcelona.

Phoebe Bacon of the United States was second in 59.90 after she prevailed in the women's 100 backstroke earlier this week at the Mare Nostrum event in Canet-en-Roussillon, France.

Ruck was third in France in 1:00.18.

The 19-year-old Stanford sophomore was a member of the Cardinals women's team that cruised to a third consecutive NCAA championship this season.

American Alexandra Walsh rounded out the podium in Saturday's race in 1:00.52.

On the men's side, Mack Darragh of Mississauga, Ont., followed up his second-place finish in the 200 butterfly on Wednesday in France with a silver-medal performance in Spain, clocking 1:57.99.

David Thomasberger of Germany won in 1:57.38 and Brazil's Luiz Altamir Melo was third in 1:58.63.

Other Canadian results: