Watch Summer National Diving Championships

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·Coming Up

Watch live action from the Summer National Diving Championships in Windsor, Ont.

Live coverage begins Friday at 10 a.m. ET

CBC Sports ·
Watch Men's 1m & Women's 3m Prelims and Men's 10m Synchro Finals diving from the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre in Windsor, ON. 0:00

Click on the video player above on Friday at 10 a.m. ET to watch live coverage from the Summer National Diving Championships in Windsor, Ont.

Return at 2:50 p.m. ET for more action. 

Coverage continues daily through Sunday. 

 

 

