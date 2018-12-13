Coming Up
Watch the 2018 Winter National Diving Championships
Watch action from the 2018 Winter National Diving Championships in Gatineau, Que., beginning on Friday at 7 p.m. ET.
Live coverage begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video players below to watch live action from the 2018 Winter National Diving Championships.
- Meaghan Benfeito still going strong after diving into new partnership
- Bodies of Work: Meaghan Benfeito
Action begins on Friday at 7 p.m. ET with the women's women's 3m synchro final, followed by the women and men's 10m synchro finals.
CBC Sports will stream every event from the competition through Sunday.
