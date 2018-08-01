Coming Up
Watch the 2018 Summer Senior National Diving Championships
Watch action from the 2018 Summer Senior National Diving Championships in Gatineau, Que., beginning on Friday at 10 a.m. ET
Live coverage begins on Friday at 10 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 10 a.m. ET to watch live action from the 2018 Summer Senior National Diving Championships in Gatineau, Que.
- Meaghan Benfeito still going strong after diving into new partnership
- Bodies of Work: Meaghan Benfeito
CBC Sports will stream every event from the competition through Sunday.
