Road to the Olympic Games: FINA world short-course swim championships

Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.

On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the world short-course swim championships in Hangzhou, China.

Canada has six swimmers competing at th event: Alex Loginov (Toronto), Alexandre Perreault (Ottawa), Sophie Angus, Haley Black, Aela Janvier (Pointe-Claire, Que.), and Ingrid Wilm (Vancouver).