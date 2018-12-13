Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: FINA world short-course swim championships
This week's program includes coverage of the world short-course swim championships in Hangzhou, China.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly show spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
On this week's edition of the program, we feature coverage of the world short-course swim championships in Hangzhou, China.
Canada has six swimmers competing at th event: Alex Loginov (Toronto), Alexandre Perreault (Ottawa), Sophie Angus, Haley Black, Aela Janvier (Pointe-Claire, Que.), and Ingrid Wilm (Vancouver).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.