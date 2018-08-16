Coming Up
Road to the Olympic Games: Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
Road to the Olympic Games is our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world. Watch action from the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships, where Canadian stars Taylor Ruck and Kylie Masse competed against some of the best swimmers in the world.
Coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch Road to the Olympic Games, our weekly program spotlighting the best high-performance athletes from Canada and around the world.
The quadrennial event, this time being held halfway between the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, features world swimming powers Australia and the United States and also includes other non-European countries such as Canada, Japan, China and several others.
Canadian stars Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck are among the athletes competing.
