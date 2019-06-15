Canada's Peter Thach Mai wins silver medal in 3m platform

Peter Thach Mai of Montreal won the silver medal Saturday in men's three-metre platform competition at the fifth stop on the FINA Grand Prix diving circuit in Bolzano, Italy.

Sebastian Morales of Colombia won the gold medal with 447.25 points, Thach Mai followed at 386.90 for his second career Grand Prix medal while Lorenzo Marsaglia of Italy took the bronze with 385.25.

"It was a very consistent meet for me," Thach Mai said. "There were some things I could have done better but I was really happy with my execution. My last twisting dive was the one I was most pleased with because I was able to manage the stress of the situation."

In the women's 10-metre tower final, Minje Zhang of China won the gold with 324.40, Noemi Batki of Italy was second at 287.90 and Ellen Ek of Sweden third at 275.25. Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., struggled on her last two dives and was fifth at 268.35.

"It didn't go as I had hoped," Toth said. "I wish I could have put the dives down. This is something I can learn from and try to remember I can't let my guard down."

On men's tower, Bryden Hattie of Victoria qualified for the men's final. He was fourth in the preliminaries with 373.75 and third in his semifinal heat and overall with 401.35.

"The dives I did in the semis were the best I've done them all week," Hattie said. "I'm happy and surprised."