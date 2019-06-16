Penny Oleksiak adds to Canadian women gold-medal haul in pool
Penny Oleksiak gave the Canadian women their second gold medal in as many days at the Mare Nostrum swim meet in Barcelona on Sunday, matching her season-best of 26.06 seconds in the 50-metre butterfly.
Penny Oleksiak gave the Canadian women their second gold medal in as many days at the Mare Nostrum swim meet in Barcelona on Sunday.
The four-time Olympic medallist from 2016 stopped the clock in 26.06 seconds to match her season-best in capturing the women's 50-metre butterfly.
Olekskiak, 19, also won the event on Wednesday at the Mare Nostrum competition in Canet-en-Rousillon, France, with a time of 26.06.
Denmark's Jeanette Ottesen (26.21) and Hungary's Beatrix Bordas (26.51) rounded out the podium on Sunday.
Taylor Ruck of Kelowna, B.C., ruled the pool on Saturday by winning the women's 100 backstroke after finishing third in France.
In other action Sunday, Kayla Noelle Sanchez of Scarborough, Ont., finished second in the women's 100 freestyle. Her time of 54.28 seconds was just behind Anna Hopkin (54.20) of Great Britain.
