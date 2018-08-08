Coming Up
Watch the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships
Watch live medal races from Day 1 of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo on Thursday at 5 a.m. ET.
Medal races begin Thursday at 5 a.m. ET
Click on the video player above Thursday at 5 a.m. ET to watch medal races on Day 1 of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo.
The quadrennial event, this time being held halfway between the Rio and Tokyo Olympics, features world swimming powers Australia and the United States and also includes other non-European countries such as Canada, Japan, China and several others.
Canadian stars Kylie Masse and Taylor Ruck are among the athletes competing.
CBCSports.ca brings you live streams each day of the Pan Pacs, which runs through Sunday.
