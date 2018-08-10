Canada's Kylie Masse beats rivals for gold in backstroke thriller

Canada's Kylie Masse won gold in the women's 100-metre backstroke Friday at the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo.

Masse, the reigning world champion in the event and the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist, out-touched former world champ Emily Seebohm of Australia and world-record holder Kathleen Baker of the United States in an exciting final.

Masse's time of 58.61 seconds put her just 0.11 of a second ahead of Seebohm and 0.22 ahead of Baker, who was the silver medallist at the most recent Olympics and world championships.

Masse, from LaSalle, Ont., had broken the meet record earlier with a 58.29 in the preliminary round.

From the small town of LaSalle, Ont., all the way to the Olympic podium, Kylie Masse never thought this much success was possible so soon. 2:38

Masse's victory was the second in as many days for a Canadian woman at this meet. On Thursday, Taylor Ruck defeated American superstar Katie Ledecky to win the 200-metre freestyle event.

Ruck added two more medals Friday. After taking bronze in the 100-metre freestyle, she teamed with Kayla Sanchez, Rebecca Smith and Mackenzie Padington for a bronze in the 4x200 freestyle relay.

Winning eight Commonwealth Games medals has put 18-year-old Taylor Ruck in high media demand, but her swimming coach leaves no room for distractions. 3:24

The Pan Pacific Championships are happening two years out from the Tokyo Olympics. The meet features world swimming powers Australia and the United States and also includes other non-European countries such as Canada, Japan, China and several others.

