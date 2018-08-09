Canada's Taylor Ruck outswims Ledecky, breaks record at Pan Pacs
Canadian teen beats American star in 200m final
Canadian teenager Taylor Ruck defeated American star Katie Ledecky as she won gold and set a new meet record in the women's 200-metre freestyle event on the opening day of the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships in Tokyo.
WATCH | 'A brilliant, brilliant race!'<br><br>Canada's <a href="https://twitter.com/taylor_ruck?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@taylor_ruck</a> 🇨🇦 finishes first in the 200m ahead of 🇯🇵 <a href="https://twitter.com/rikakoikee?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@rikakoikee</a> and 200m Olympic champion 🇺🇸 <a href="https://twitter.com/katieledecky?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@katieledecky</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/SwimmingCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwimmingCanada</a> <br><br>More <a href="https://twitter.com/PanPacs2018?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PanPacs2018</a> coverage: <a href="https://t.co/WxgSrl8hyr">https://t.co/WxgSrl8hyr</a> <a href="https://t.co/elJ96oG8uF">pic.twitter.com/elJ96oG8uF</a>—@CBCOlympics
Ruck's time of one minute 54.44 seconds Thursday lowered the mark set by Ledecky in 2014 — the last time the Pan Pacs were held — by 1.3 seconds. It also bettered the winning time of 1:54.81 Ruck swam at April's Commonwealth Games in Australia, where she captured eight medals.
Ledecky finished third Thursday in 1:55.15. She's the reigning Olympic champion in the 200 free, though it's probably the weakest race for the five-time Olympic gold medallist.
Japan's Ikee Rikako placed second in 1:54.85.
Ruck, 18, said she had to calm herself down as she prepared to face Ledecky.
"It's the name, I guess, because she is the fastest woman on the planet in a lot of races," said Ruck, who was born in Kelowna, B.C. "My coach kind of saw that, so he told me to focus on my lane and my race."
It wasn't a lost day for Ledecky, who took the 800 in 8:09.13 — the fifth fastest on record — and will be the favourite in the 400 during the four-day event in Tokyo, the biggest meet of the year for most swimmers around the Pacific Rim.
"I knew it was going to be tough," Ledecky said. "It's a tough double. I've done it a number of times, but it's always a difficult thing. I really put a lot of work into not having that happen again. But I still have two more years to go until the big show here in Tokyo."
This year's Pan Pacs come two years out from the Tokyo Olympics. The meet features world swimming powers Australia and the United States and also includes other non-European countries such as Canada, Japan, China and several others.
Canadian backstroke star Kylie Masse is also competing at the Pan Pacs. Penny Oleksiak opted to skip the meet.
CBCSports.ca's live streaming coverage continues Friday at 5:35 a.m. ET and runs through the end of the meet on Sunday.
With files from The Associated Press
