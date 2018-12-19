5-time Olympic gold medallist Missy Franklin leaves swimming at 23

Missy Franklin, the darling of the 2012 Summer Olympics with four gold medals, has decided to retire at age 23.

Citing chronic shoulder pain for her decision, the United States swimmer wrote in a letter to ESPN that she's "ready to not be in pain every day."

Six years ago, a 17-year-old Franklin became the first American woman to win four gold medals at a single Olympics in any sport. She added relay gold at the 2016 Games in Rio.

A native of Pasadena, Calif., she retires as the current world-record holder in the 200-metre backstroke (2:04.06) and winner of 27 medals in international competition.

"I'm ready to become a wife, one day a mother," she wrote. "I'm ready to continue growing each and every day to be the best person and role model I can be. I'm ready for the rest of my life."

Double shoulder surgery

At one time, there was talk of Franklin dominating the sport as the female Michael Phelps, the American swimmer with 23 Olympic titles who's happily married with two children, living in suburban Phoenix and not planning another comeback in the pool.

Last year, Franklin had surgery on both of her shoulders after doctors diagnosed her with severe chronic tendinitis of the rotator cuff and biceps.

Surviving through those eight days in Rio was the greatest accomplishment of my career. — Retiring U.S. swimmer Missy Franklin on the physical and emotional challenges of competing at the 2016 Games

The physical challenges hampered her performance in Rio, where Franklin failed to qualify for the finals in the 200 freestyle and backstroke.

"Surviving through those eight days in Rio was the greatest accomplishment of my career," Franklin wrote in her retirement letter. "I was able to stay true to who I was as much in failure and disappointment as I had in winning and being the best in the world."

Following her memorable performance in London at the 2012 Games, Franklin won six gold medals at the world aquatics championships the following year in Barcelona.

In 2015, she was a member of the NCAA champions from the University of California-Berkeley, a season that also saw her battle a nagging back injury.

Mental health issues

Franklin turned professional ahead of the 2016 Olympics after failing to reach the top of the podium at the 2014 Pan Pacific Championships and world championships in 2015.

Later in 2016, Franklin announced she was experiencing depression, anxiety and insomnia.

Earlier this year, she relocated to the University of Georgia, where she is pursuing a psychology degree.

"This is by no means the end," Franklin wrote about her retirement from competitive swimming. "Swimming has been, and always will be, a big part of my life and I absolutely plan to stay involved in what I feel is the best sport in the world, just in a different way."