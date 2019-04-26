Canadian divers Benfeito, McKay win synchro silver at World Series event
Canadians Meaghan Benfeito and Caeli McKay captured a silver medal at the Diving World Series event in Montreal on Friday.
Pair overtaken for gold by North Koreans on final dive
Montreal's Benfeito, and Calgary's McKay finished with a score of 328.47, just 1.23 points back of North Korea's Jo Jin Mi and Kim Mi Rae.
China's Lu Wei and Zhang Jiaqi finished third at 320.64.
Benfeito and McKay were sitting in first place after their fourth dive, but the North Korean pair rallied on its final attempt to win gold.
