Canadians Masse, Wog top podium on final night of U.S. Nationals

Kylie Masse and Kelsey Wog struck gold on the final day of the U.S. Winter National Championships at the Greensboro Aquatic Centre in North Carolina.

Masse won the 200-metre backstroke touching in at two minutes, 9.92 seconds.

"I just wanted to put together a good race and see where I'm at," said Masse, 22. "I would have liked to have been a bit faster tonight, but my coach reiterated to me that I didn't really start focusing on this race until after the Olympics. I'm still learning how to swim it and I try to learn something every time I do."

It was Masse's second gold medal of the championships. The Windsor, Ont., native won the 100 backstroke on Friday.

"Training for the 200 helps my 100 and vice versa. I'm still getting more comfortable ever time I swim the event."

Hat trick for Wog

Wog, of the University of Manitoba, captured her third medal of the meet, this time a gold, with a 2:26.40 in the 200-m breaststroke.

"I was just thinking about a good technical race, I was surprised to win," said the 20-year-old. "I'm slowly building my confidence and this race was a big boost. I'm still learning tactics of the race and how to attack it and swim it well."

Markus Thormeyer of Delta, B.C., picked up his second and third bronze medals of the championships — securing his third-place finishes with a 1:59.10 in the 200 backstroke and a 49.71 in the 100 freestyle.

On Friday, Thormeyer captured his first bronze medal of the meet after finishing third in the 100 backstroke.

American Olympic champ completes sweep

Two-time Olympic champion Simone Manuel completed a sweep of the sprint freestyles at the event.

Manuel touched in 53.38 seconds to beat Margo Geer by a second. Katie Ledecky, the 800, 400 and 200 free winner this week, finished fifth in in 54.76.

Manuel, who holds the American record in the event at 52.27, tied for the gold medal in the 100 free at the Rio Olympics. She won the 50 free Thursday night and finished second Friday in the 200 free against Ledecky, her teammate and training partner.

Manuel met the time qualifying standards in all three of her events this week for the 2020 Olympic Trials, which will be held in Omaha, Nebraska, in June 2020.