Kylie Masse leads Canada's 5-medal night at USA Swimming Winter Nationals

Kylie Masse led Canada to a five-medal night at the U.S. Winter National Championships in Greensboro, N.C., on Friday.

Masse won gold in the 100-metre backstroke with a time of 59.27 seconds, edging Phoebe Bacon of the U.S. by 0.75.

"I was hoping to get under 59, but that's okay, there are things to work on," said Masse following the race. "It was a stepping stone, and it gives me a baseline to work with and see what I need to improve."

The 22-year-old LaSalle, Ont., native held the world record in this event (set at the 2017 World Championships in Budapest, Hungary), until it was broken earlier this year by American Kathleen Baker.

"I definitely want to get the world record back. I want to keep improving my stroke and not get too fixated on the time, but as soon as it was broken, I knew I wanted it back. It was definitely motivating and put a fire under my butt.

The other four Canadians to medal were Carson Olafson of Cultus Lake, B.C, Tristan Cote of Mississauga, Ont, Markus Thormeyer of Delta, B.C. and Kelsey Wog of Winnipeg Man., — each captured bronze.

Ledecky stays golden

American Katie Ledecky won the 200-metre freestyle event, holding off Olympic teammate and training partner Simone Manuel for her third title in three days.

Ledecky finished in 1:55.32, more than two seconds clear of Manuel (1:57.92).

"I was happy with my time," Ledecky said. "It's a good starting point for the season and I was happy with how I swam it. I will have a lot of good takeaways and a lot of things I can improve on."

Ledecky won the 800 free to open the competition Wednesday and took the 400 free Thursday night. She won gold medals in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle at the 2016 Rio Olympics.