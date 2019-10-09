Skip to Main Content
Watch the International Swimming League: Naples

Road To The Olympic Games

Aquatics·Coming Up

A new professional league for elite swimmers will launch in October with meets in seven cities across the U.S. and Europe. Canadians Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse will compete in Naples, Italy, in October.

Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

"I Napilotani" will open their wonderful city of Naples as they play host to the International Swimming League tour. 0:00

Click on the video player above to watch live action from the latest stop of the International Swimming League, in Naples, Italy.

In total, 13 Canadians will compete in the ISL, including stars Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse, who will compete in  Naples.

