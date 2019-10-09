Watch the International Swimming League: Naples
A new professional league for elite swimmers will launch in October with meets in seven cities across the U.S. and Europe. Canadians Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse will compete in Naples, Italy, in October.
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above to watch live action from the latest stop of the International Swimming League, in Naples, Italy.
In total, 13 Canadians will compete in the ISL, including stars Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse, who will compete in Naples.
