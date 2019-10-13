Energy Standard produce late comeback for stunning ISL victory

Caeleb Dressel earned MVP honours, but his Cali Condors failed to hang on as the Energy Standard won the International Swimming League's second weekend in Naples, Italy.

The Standard also won the league's debut weekend in Indianapolis, but needed a late comeback to earn their second straight victory.

The Condors held a 32.5-point lead entering the final event of the day — skins, a series of three races that begins with eight people, with only half moving on after each race.

Points are awarded in descending order based on finish.

Here's a reminder of how Skins works:<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AquaPower?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AquaPower</a> 🏊‍♀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ISL2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ISL2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/PXZZTzsxqE">pic.twitter.com/PXZZTzsxqE</a> —@iswimleague

The Standard dominated skins, with Sarah Sjöström and Femke Heemskerk placing top two in the women's event and Florent Manaudou and Ben Proud going two-three on the men's side.

That provided the Standard just enough to eke past Dressel's Condors for the win. The Standard now lead the full-season standings with eight points.

Dressel, the 23-year-old American, dominated his ISL debut, winning the men's 100-metre freestyle, 50 butterfly and skins on Sunday, giving him a total of four individual titles and one runner-up finish for the weekend.

"Every single one of them," said Dressel when asked if he enjoyed the skins race shortly after his win. "It was an absolute blast, just getting up and racing. Two solid days of racing from the whole team here, not just me."

"We still came up short. I want to do the best that I can to where we come out on top. We didn't have it here but it was a lot closer than it was in Indy."

🗣"Every single race was an absolute blast".<br><br>Here's your ISL Naples MVP <a href="https://twitter.com/caelebdressel?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@caelebdressel</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AquaPower?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AquaPower</a> 🏊‍♀<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ISL2019?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ISL2019</a> <a href="https://t.co/zAxURlxAiR">pic.twitter.com/zAxURlxAiR</a> —@iswimleague

Sjostrom, the MVP in Indianapolis, finished second in the MVP race with 52 points, winning the same three races as Dressel on Sunday.

The Condors' Kylie Masse was the top Canadian performer, swimming to 25.5 points. Masse won the 200 backstroke on Saturday. Penny Oleksiak had 11 points for the Standard.

The ISL returns with four different teams next week in Lewisville, Texas.

Final Naples standings: