Watch the International Swimming League: Indianapolis
Live coverage begins on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch live action from the first stop of the International Swimming League, in Indianapolis, IN.
Coverage resumes on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
The season begins with this weekend's event in Indianapolis, followed by meets Oct. 12-13 in Naples, Italy; Oct. 18-19 in Lewisville, Texas, outside Dallas; Oct. 26-27 in Budapest; Nov. 15-16 in College Park, Maryland; and Nov. 23-24 in London at the site of the 2012 Olympic swimming competition.
The championship will be Dec. 20-21 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's 12,000-seat arena in Las Vegas.
In total, 13 Canadians will compete in the ISL, including stars Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse, who will compete in Indianapolis and Naples.
With files from The Associated Press
