Watch the International Swimming League: Indianapolis

Click on the video player above beginning on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET to watch live action from the first stop of the International Swimming League, in Indianapolis, IN.

Coverage resumes on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

The season begins with this weekend's event in Indianapolis, followed by meets Oct. 12-13 in Naples, Italy; Oct. 18-19 in Lewisville, Texas, outside Dallas; Oct. 26-27 in Budapest; Nov. 15-16 in College Park, Maryland; and Nov. 23-24 in London at the site of the 2012 Olympic swimming competition.

The championship will be Dec. 20-21 at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino's 12,000-seat arena in Las Vegas.

In total, 13 Canadians will compete in the ISL, including stars Penny Oleksiak and Kylie Masse, who will compete in Indianapolis and Naples.