Watch FINA High Diving World Cup action from China
Watch live action from a FINA High Diving World Cup event in Zhaoqing, China.
Live coverage begins Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET
Click on the video player above on Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET to watch live coverage from a FINA High Diving World Cup event in Zhaoqing, China.
Return Saturday at 3 a.m. ET for more action.
Coverage continues daily through Sunday. For additional action, tune into Road to the Olympic Games Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.