Canadian diver Celina Toth wins 10m tower at Grand Prix opener

Celina Toth of St. Thomas, Ont., earned her first individual international victory on Friday, winning the women's 10-metre tower at the opening stop on the FINA Grand Prix diving circuit.

The 26-year-old Victoria-based diver totalled 324.60 points. Maria Kurjo of Germany was second at 300.70 and Robyn Birch of Britain third at 293.00.

"It's a great way to start the international season," said Toth, third after Thursday's preliminaries and first after the morning semifinals. "What was most important for me is that I knew there was an opportunity to win here and I was able to keep my focus throughout the competition.

"That's been hard for me to do in the past."

Toth is working towards qualifying for her first Olympic Games in 2020.

"I'm still improving," she said. "I didn't change my dive list for this season but I probably made one or two technical adjustments on each dive. It was great to see that work well. I plan to keep this list right though to 2020."

On men's three-metre, Martin Wolfram of Germany won the gold medal.

Victor Povzner of Maple, Ont., and Peter Thach Mai of Montreal both reached the semifinals and ranked seventh and 10th overall. Povzner missed the cut for the final by 0.15 points.

Competition continues through to Sunday.