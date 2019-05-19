Canada's Jennifer Abel scores World Series diving silver
Canada's Jennifer Abel closed out the World Series diving season with a silver medal in the women's three-metre individual competition on Sunday.
She finished second with a total score of 353.05 points for her five dives.
Australia's Maddison Keeney (368.30) won gold and Nur Dhabitah Binti Sabri (344.40) of Malaysia took the bronze.
Montreal's Pamela Ware was sixth.
Abel, from Laval, Que., won bronze in the three-metre synchro on Friday with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Saint-Constant, Que.
