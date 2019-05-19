Skip to Main Content
Canada's Jennifer Abel scores World Series diving silver

Canada's Jennifer Abel closed out the World Series diving season with a silver medal in the women's three-metre individual competition on Sunday.

Canada's Jennifer Abel closed out the World Series diving season with a silver medal in the women's three-metre individual competition on Sunday.

She finished second with a total score of 353.05 points for her five dives.

Australia's Maddison Keeney (368.30) won gold and Nur Dhabitah Binti Sabri (344.40) of Malaysia took the bronze.

Montreal's Pamela Ware was sixth.

Abel, from Laval, Que., won bronze in the three-metre synchro on Friday with teammate Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu of Saint-Constant, Que.

