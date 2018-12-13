Days after being sued, FINA launches new swim series
'FINA Champions Swim Series' will pay $3.9 million US in total prize money.
FINA says it's launching a new series for elite swimmers, while being challenged by a privately-run rival competition and a class action suit by Olympic and world champions.
FINA says the series of three meetings next March to May will invite Olympic and world champions, world record-holders, and top-ranked swimmers in four-lane races.
The "FINA Champions Swim Series" will pay $3.9 million US in total prize money.
FINA announced the plan on Thursday, days after three top swimmers filed an antitrust suit in a Californian court against the Switzerland-based swim body's alleged anti-competitive practices.
FINA has threatened to ban swimmers who compete in events linked to the proposed International Swimming League. It aims to operate outside FINA's control and pay higher prize money.
