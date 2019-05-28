Watch the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis
Watch live coverage of the FINA Champions Swim Series in Indianapolis.
Live coverage begins Friday at 7 p.m. ET
Click on the video above on Friday at 7 p.m. to watch coverage of the FINA Champions Swim Series event in Indianapolis.
Return Saturday at 3 p.m. ET for additional coverage on Road to the Olympic Games.
