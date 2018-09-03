FINA reduces doping ban for world champ Madisyn Cox
World champion swimmer Madisyn Cox has been cleared to compete again after her two-year doping ban was cut to six months.
American swimmer cleared to compete after penalty cut from 2 years to 6 months
World champion swimmer Madisyn Cox has been cleared to compete again after her two-year doping ban was cut to six months.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport says it approved a settlement between Cox and FINA because tests eventually showed a vitamin supplement was contaminated.
The 23-year-old American's six-month ban expired Sunday.
Cox won gold at the 2017 world championships in the 4x200-metre freestyle relay, and bronze in 200 individual medley.
She tested positive in February for trimetazidine while training in Austin, Tex., and could not initially prove where it came from.
The FINA doping panel said Cox was "honest, very hardworking and highly credible." It banned her in July for two years instead of four.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.