Jennifer Abel snags silver, bronze at diving World Series in Beijing
Chinese divers take top 2 spots ahead of Canadian in 3-metre springboard
Canada's Jennifer Abel captured two medals on Friday at the second Diving World Series event of the season.
The 27-year-old native of Laval, Que., won bronze in the women's three-metre springboard before teaming up with Francois Imbeau-Dulac of St-Lazare, Que., to take silver in the mixed three-metre synchro springboard.
For Abel, it was a bit of personal redemption after finishing sixth with partner Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu in the synchro springboard event.
"I'm exactly where I want to be and that's the reason why I was disappointed with my performance in synchro yesterday, I was the one who missed and I got really upset at myself," Abel said.
"I think I was pretty consistent today, I was focusing on what I had to do, I was really thinking about doing my dives like I know how to do them without having any second guessing and I didn't pay attention to the scoreboard today."
China's Han Wang and Tingmao Shi took gold and silver, respectively, in the individual event. Pamela Ware of Greenfield Park, Que., was fourth.
